As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Value Rose, Tower Bridge Advisors Trimmed Stake; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Lifted Holding

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors analyzed 2,773 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 209,647 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.27B, down from 212,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 3.25M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 177,730 shares as the company's stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.78 million, up from 900,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 2.02 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (HBCYF) by 65,233 shares to 360,900 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zurich Insurance Group Ag (ZFSVF) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,935 shares, and cut its stake in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SMFTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Daiwa has 0.01% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Manufacturers Life The has 2.23M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 278,226 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 2,180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc invested 0.13% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 4,106 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company reported 3,386 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,678 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications has 0% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Colony invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech stated it has 62,760 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Amer Century Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2.97 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.65% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times" on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "SunTrust: Record Milestone Reached to Reduce Financial Stress in America as "The onUp Movement" Surpasses Five Million Participants – PRNewswire" published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal" on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: "SunTrust Banks Inc.: SunTrust to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Thursday, October 17, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript" published on September 24, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com's news article titled: "SunTrust Foundations Award $3 Million to Atlanta Police Foundation – CSRwire.com" with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 360 shares to 121,124 shares, valued at $22.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Inc Del (NASDAQ:EXPE).