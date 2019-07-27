As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Value Rose, Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.29 Million; Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 40,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 41,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 30,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,109 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 41,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 9,076 shares to 101,822 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VOE).

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 22,465 shares to 301,450 shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 74,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).