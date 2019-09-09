As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Value Rose, Holder Highland Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.45 Million; Venator Capital Management LTD Decreased Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Market Value Were Volatile

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 111,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 207,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 318,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 3.06M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Another recent and important Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.1% or 6,897 shares. 28 were reported by Cordasco Finance Network. Dynamic Cap Mngmt Limited owns 1,627 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dubuque State Bank Trust holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 0.05% or 668 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Advisors Preferred Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Halcyon Prtnrs Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 324,187 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 4,304 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 117,944 are held by Washington Tru Communications. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Lp has 4.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.77 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.07% or 135,693 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10,232 shares to 170,420 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc C.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $724.28 million for 7.54 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.