As Synchrony Financial (SYF) Share Value Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake by $324,198; As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.89% stake. Moreover, Verity Verity Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 17,427 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,452 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 13,600 shares. Churchill stated it has 55,143 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma invested 0.5% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 23 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Burney accumulated 0.02% or 4,504 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 2,937 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ameriprise Finance reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.79M for 20.63 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares to 53,321 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 25,336 shares to 90,533 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 10,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,672 shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $736.37 million for 7.15 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.