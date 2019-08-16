As Synchrony Finan (SYF) Stock Value Rose, Haverford Trust Company Trimmed by $539,710 Its Holding; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holding Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 227,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, up from 883,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $80.57. About 2.65M shares traded or 61.55% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal Officer; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Gross Retail Square Footage Up 2%

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 17,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 58,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 5.97M shares traded or 13.35% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.31 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,709 shares to 58,862 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 129,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (NYSE:PM).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 127,938 shares to 189,669 shares, valued at $96.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 76,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).