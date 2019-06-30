As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Value Declined, Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Raised Holding by $4.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 4.83M shares traded or 1076.30% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 968.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 88,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 15.63 million shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 14/03/2018 – #AACR18 Immuno-oncology combo session; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares to 208,081 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,638 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Often Is Buying Into a Stock Market Correction a Bad Idea? – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Argus Questions Logic Behind Bristol-Myers’ Proposed Celgene Buy, Steps To Sidelines – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Jaw-Dropping Numbers About Cancer Drug Development — and What They Mean for Investors – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Options Betting Suggests Bristol’s Proposed Takeover Of Celgene Will Fail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 2.49M shares. Pacific Glob Management holds 0.11% or 10,840 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 57,684 are owned by Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Dba First Bankers. Moreover, Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,300 shares. Tctc Holdg Lc has 0.82% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 436 shares. Stonebridge Inc owns 19,082 shares. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd accumulated 18,528 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pennsylvania Communications has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,231 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Kbc Gru Nv has 10,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 140,000 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 24,052 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 73,350 shares. 2.47 million are held by Archon Capital Mgmt Lc. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 19,660 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,100 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 38,220 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 15,860 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 32,155 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates accumulated 221,170 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Synchronoss (SNCR) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchronoss Has Made Some Positive Steps Forward – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,671 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).