As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.51 Million; Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Holding in Orix Adr (IX) by $948,915

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Orix Corp Adr (IX) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust analyzed 13,365 shares as the company's stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 3,649 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 17,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Orix Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 19,538 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company's stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 114,358 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (IVW) by 15,331 shares to 142,059 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: "Mutual Funds & ETFs – Wall Street Journal" on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "American Addiction Centers Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Plan – Yahoo Finance" published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Avolon: 2019 Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).