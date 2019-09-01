As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lowered by $331,371 Its Holding

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 58.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 12,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8,694 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 20,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company's stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 114,358 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500.

Synchronoss Technologies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results. Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power British Telecom's Personal Cloud. Synchronoss Technologies to host Investor Day in NYC. Synchronoss Has Potential, But The Downside Risks Are Scary. Synchronoss (SNCR) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Llc has 480,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 337,674 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 38,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 185,700 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 110,120 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 19,660 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.01% or 355,093 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd has invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 34,579 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 11,507 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 36,475 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt accumulated 142,099 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.05% or 41,077 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Management holds 37,435 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited reported 0.3% stake. Cambridge Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 9,957 shares. Finance accumulated 3,105 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endurance Wealth has 2.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 457,496 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Finance Services Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 24,028 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 1.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cap Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.75% or 465,615 shares. Whalerock Point Limited Liability Co has 139,759 shares. Capital Int Ca has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times. Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase. Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop. Warren Buffett's Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday. Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More.