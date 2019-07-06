As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Position by $4.08 Million; Lafleur & Godfrey Has Cut Its Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake by $2.10 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 32,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, down from 111,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc analyzed 680,403 shares as the company's stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 170,664 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.22M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Axa holds 184,200 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 147 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Zacks Management has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 18,160 are owned by Us State Bank De. Ameriprise Finance owns 73,350 shares. Elk Creek Ltd Co reported 3.23M shares. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Co has 10,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Columbia Pacific Limited Liability Com reported 781,334 shares stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 582,985 shares. Professionals has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $19,318 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 22.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.68 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.26 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.