As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Value Rose, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $4.08 Million; As Mercer Intl (MERC) Share Value Declined, Sensato Investors Has Cut Its Holding

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Mercer Intl Inc (MERC) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 81,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.26% . The institutional investor held 404,966 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 486,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Mercer Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $740.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 300,678 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED THERE NO VIOLATION OF NAFTA; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q Rev $367.9M; 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 273,679 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,600 shares to 43,575 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) by 87,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 29,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Mason Street Advsr Llc stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Guggenheim Lc holds 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) or 10,980 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 4.26M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1,233 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 39,600 shares. Shell Asset Communication stated it has 38,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Prudential owns 81,836 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Gp has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 345,811 shares. 1,611 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 14,769 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 34,579 shares. Zacks Investment Management reported 11,507 shares stake. Pnc Services Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 224 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 465,293 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 37,200 shares. First Washington holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 675,903 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Nj reported 55,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Associate Llc owns 54,659 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 18,672 are held by Invesco. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 150 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,660 shares. State Street has 44,245 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 32,155 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

