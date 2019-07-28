As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Value Declined, Archon Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Rose While Alleghany Lowered by $21.57 Million Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 194,609 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.84 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST HAS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS OVER SKY: ROBERTS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 11,700 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 195,754 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Inc Nv stated it has 10,675 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 1.42% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 38,220 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.1% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 0% or 44,481 shares. Optimum holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. 355,093 are held by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 15,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Mgmt Pro holds 0% or 50 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 32,155 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 25,610 shares. Ameriprise holds 73,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

