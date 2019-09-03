As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $544,741 as Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $179.2. About 4.45 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 183,601 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116,210 are owned by Icon Advisers Co. Estabrook holds 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,190 shares. American Rech Mngmt holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 210 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cim Ltd Llc holds 0.47% or 8,144 shares. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Madison Holdg holds 324,445 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 2.25% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pure Financial Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 5,916 shares. Guild Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.87% stake. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,769 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 114,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton reported 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.33 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,011 shares, and cut its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).

