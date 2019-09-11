As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.51 Million; Argan (AGX) Stock Price Declined While Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 50,412 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE DIXONS CARPHONE PLC’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 8,253 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 195,577 shares to 97,257 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,991 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com owns 465,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Lp has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 82,593 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 355,093 shares. D E Shaw holds 19,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 23,105 shares. 19,660 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Llc. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 34,579 shares stake. Archon Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.19% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Invesco holds 0% or 18,672 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0% or 147 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 185,700 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 195,754 shares.

