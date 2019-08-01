As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.51 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Boosted by $362,342 Its Position

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 7,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 58,277 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71M, up from 50,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.80 million shares traded or 35.77% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 192,730 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) reported 4,975 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Sei Invests Communications invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Morgan Stanley reported 26,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 5,000 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Renaissance Tech Llc has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 465,293 shares. Axa has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 184,200 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Port Ltd Liability Com reported 54,659 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 19,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.19% or 24,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 44,481 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 351,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 844,414 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 36,795 shares to 2,005 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington stated it has 208,472 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 5,593 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 1,717 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.17% or 7.99M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 49,465 shares. Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Department has invested 0.03% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Destination Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 266 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Tn owns 421 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 9,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horan Cap Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Birmingham Capital Management Al accumulated 7,309 shares. 75,880 were accumulated by Old Dominion Mngmt Incorporated.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.