As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Value Rose, Castine Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $8.11 Million

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 346,284 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 1.05M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares Dividend of 7c

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $121.75M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 55,002 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Paloma Mngmt invested in 117,616 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 16,551 shares. 176,690 were reported by Argent Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 13,522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 84 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 89,795 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.06% or 13,185 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 5,213 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 17,412 shares. Ent Svcs holds 82 shares. 15,672 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “How Southwest Airlines’ departure from Newark will affect KC flyers – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), A Stock That Climbed 62% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Announces an Increase in Stock Repurchase Program and Agreement to Sell Residential Mortgage Loans – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 73,350 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 21,800 shares. Blackrock holds 137,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.22 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 465,293 shares. First Washington holds 2.08% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 675,903 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc owns 280,239 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 582,985 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 26,816 shares. 4,870 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 127,232 shares. Fincl Management Professionals owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 50 shares.