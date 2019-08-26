As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding; 3M Co Com (MMM) Position Held by Waters Parkerson & Company

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 246,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The hedge fund held 518,255 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, up from 271,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 244,592 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 46.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 59,157 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 40,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.39. About 1.17 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SYNA, ABBV, VGR – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Synaptics (SYNA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Synaptics, NII Holdings, and FutureFuel Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synaptics EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics reports mixed Q3, downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Captrust Advsr holds 620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 220,503 shares. 4,638 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Legal And General Plc accumulated 38,695 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 10,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc accumulated 81,161 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 56,289 shares. 339,374 were reported by Managed Asset Portfolios. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 1,761 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,509 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 610,000 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 4,051 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 611,873 shares to 112,900 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,038 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares to 408,108 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scntfc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,586 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiera invested in 2.41M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Llc holds 10,258 shares. Carlson Management holds 4.88% or 94,237 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 33,663 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Old Republic Interest accumulated 148,500 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advsrs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oregon-based Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tctc Holdg Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.34% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Independent Inc stated it has 28,550 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 312,216 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department reported 2,705 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 11,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,424 shares. Frontier Invest invested in 2,192 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.