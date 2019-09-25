As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Value Declined, Invesco LTD Decreased Stake by $3.26 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 112,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 99,901 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 212,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 524,092 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 11/04/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN REACTION ENGINES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE BUYS TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34 million and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 14,100 shares to 21,025 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 61.36% or $0.54 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SYNA’s profit will be $11.20M for 28.38 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 850,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 651,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

