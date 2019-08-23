As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Price Declined, Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Position by $1.39 Million; One Capital Management Has Cut Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $1.57 Million; Shares Declined

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 36.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 21,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 34,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $104.43. About 1.98 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 35,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 283,415 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 247,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synaptics Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 298,474 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

