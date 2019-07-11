As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shares Rose, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Cut Position by $89.73 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 258,639 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 23.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71M, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.8. About 8.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Synaptics Reports Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synaptics (SYNA) Deal With Dialog Is More Likely Today – Needham – StreetInsider.com” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc. by 77,820 shares to 101,720 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,680 shares, and has risen its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 114.29% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 294,000 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0% stake. Huntington Bancorporation owns 137 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,211 shares. West Coast Financial Llc has invested 0.75% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 126,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 22,512 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Co Nj holds 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 17,500 shares. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0% or 81,843 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 63,100 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Incorporated Mn stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 37.12 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $463.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 1.85 million shares to 5.13M shares, valued at $196.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Baird Bullish on BABA in the Next “Battle For e-Commerce” – Schaeffers Research” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: It Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Online retailers mull Alibaba’s strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Budweiser and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) flag Hong Kong dollar oddity – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 11, 2019.