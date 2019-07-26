As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut by $768,300 Its Holding; As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1101.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 448,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 1.80 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: SHIFTING TO A LA CARTE MODEL IN FILM FINANCING; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MLN IN QUARTER

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. It closed at $32.75 lastly. It is up 23.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Call) by 40,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 114.29% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Synaptics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -119.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 125,919 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 9,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 141,636 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 39,756 shares. Mackay Shields reported 565,256 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Profund Advisors Lc owns 5,976 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 9,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 220,503 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 21,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 294,000 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

