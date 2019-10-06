As Synaptics (SYNA) Share Value Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Raised by $1.04 Million Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Trimmed Stake

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 126,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s comments on China’s ZTE draw security concerns; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 18/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 06/03/2018 – RPT-Qualcomm takeover battle intervention shows U.S. security panel’s expanding reach

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 80.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 35,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 80,086 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 44,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 539,016 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Both Seem To Be Doing Equally Well, But A Closer Look At Qualcomm And Texas Instruments Since 2012, Tells A Different Story – Forbes” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in RF360 for $3.6B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Investors Must Face (New) Reality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Still Has a Little Room for Growth Left – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source Bank & Trust stated it has 0.31% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). First Personal holds 272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,602 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 25,316 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Primecap Mgmt Ca has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wexford Cap Lp reported 408,385 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advsr Lc has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 143,225 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 7,215 shares. Cardinal Mgmt stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Texas Yale Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 2,848 shares. Gp invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has 96,510 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 89,659 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 555 shares.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of SYNA earnings conference call or presentation 8-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Update: Synaptics +2% on potential Dialog Semi deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q3 Earnings: Will the Stock Disappoint? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ci Invests holds 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 105,536 shares. 37,348 were accumulated by Legal And General Gru Public. Barclays Public Limited holds 62,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 16,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). 141,084 were reported by D E Shaw And. Invesco holds 0% or 99,901 shares. Northern Tru reported 553,287 shares. Voya Investment Limited Com holds 13,848 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 5,661 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership holds 735,427 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.02% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) or 13,155 shares.