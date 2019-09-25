As Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) Stock Price Declined, Van Den Berg Management I Lowered Its Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Joho Capital Has Boosted by $49.88 Million Its Position

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Synalloy Cp Del (SYNL) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 26,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 432,994 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76 million, down from 459,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Synalloy Cp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 7,568 shares traded. Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) has declined 19.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNL News: 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this y; 10/04/2018 – Synalloy Updates Full Year 2018 Guidance; 10/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME OF BETWEEN $13.6 AND $15.2 MLN; 12/03/2018 Synalloy Corporation CEO Participates in Podcast; 23/04/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP SAYS ITS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS GROUP HAS BEEN SELECTED BY A GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY TO MANUFACTURE A PRODUCT LINE FOR CONSTRUCTION MARKET; 13/03/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – SEES AN APPROXIMATE 60% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Triple Threat: Synalloy Is Well Positioned in both the Metals and Chemicals Sectors and looks to be a likely addition to this year’s Russell 2000; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ON ACQUISITION FRONT, HAVE IDENTIFIED A HIGH IMPACT “BOLT-ON” THAT OFFERS STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL AT REASONABLE PRICE; 12/03/2018 – SYNALLOY – CBA, WHICH CARRIES A FIVE-YEAR TERM, INCLUDES A WAGE INCREASE AND PROFIT SHARING FOR UNION’S MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Synalloy Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold SYNL shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.12 million shares or 1.64% more from 4.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,097 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 132 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated owns 2,124 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL) for 2,284 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 5,534 shares. State Street holds 123,876 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% or 55,400 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 6,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 423,310 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Minerva Advsr holds 0.7% or 82,355 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited invested in 158,700 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ:SYNL). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc, -based fund reported 91,229 shares.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 205,000 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

