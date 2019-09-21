As Symantec (SYMC) Valuation Declined, Crosslink Capital Has Lowered Holding by $8.09 Million; As Danaos (DAC) Shares Declined, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Its Position

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 34.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 385,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 734,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.98M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 5.32M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 15/04/2018 – Symantec Targeted Attack Analytics Enables Customers to Uncover the Most Sophisticated and Dangerous Cyber Attacks; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaos Corporation (DAC) by 91.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 610,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% . The institutional investor held 53,914 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, down from 664,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Danaos Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 9,469 shares traded. Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) has declined 62.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.50% the S&P500. Some Historical DAC News: 14/04/2018 Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1,843 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 5,511 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Parametric Associates Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Boston Prtn invested in 0.09% or 3.01M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited holds 326,967 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bancorp has 12,156 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 182,610 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.29% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Llc reported 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc owns 3.09M shares. Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend Sa by 31,266 shares to 569,410 shares, valued at $21.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 91,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.78 million for 18.66 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 13,041 shares to 18,426 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 21,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).