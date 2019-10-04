As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Exane Derivatives Trimmed Holding; Alpine Investment Management Holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Trimmed by $2.21 Billion

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 94.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 138.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.25M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.77 million, down from 146.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.25 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Balesh Sharma To Be CEO of Merged Vodafone India Co; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Vodafone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Symantec (SYMC) by 85.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 46,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 7,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.18 million, down from 54,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Symantec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 1.66 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 34 shares to 46 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Gw Pharmac.Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.81 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.