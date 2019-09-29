As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $5.60 Million; Portland Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Shares Rose

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Innovations Empower Smarter, More Successful Project Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Symantec Shares Are Flying On Report Broadcom Is Eyeing A Takeover – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Open Letter To CEO Of Symantec: Please Don’t Sell Out LifeLock To Private Equity; Also, Looking Into Next Week – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Broadcom Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Warriortradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec approached for a $16 billion private equity buyout – Warrior Trading News” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

