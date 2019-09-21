As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.60 Million; Green Valley Investors Has Cut Position in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by $15.15 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 5.32M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc/The (HD) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 73,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 439,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.32M, down from 512,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 267,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,004 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.78M for 18.66 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 2,123 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 271,167 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd reported 100,455 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Alyeska Inv Group LP has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Jnba Advsr invested in 0% or 200 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 24,125 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Co stated it has 578,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 0.18% or 320,000 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 108,648 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 684,672 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 3,351 shares. Federated Pa reported 65,307 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital invested in 2.01% or 10,980 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 2.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 105,902 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Washington-based Evergreen Management Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 1.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28 shares. 1.02 million are held by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. Auxier Asset Management reported 27,526 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp has 773 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 34,840 shares. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 0.08% or 2,047 shares. Notis holds 13,330 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,582 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).