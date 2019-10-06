As Symantec (SYMC) Stock Declined, Starboard Value LP Increased Stake; Wesbanco Bank Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.79 Million

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 6,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,459 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71 million, down from 42,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.74 million shares traded or 17.76% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 3.16 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,500 are owned by Bonness Enterp. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 157 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3.09 million shares. Next Grp holds 0% or 1,253 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 28,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.02 million shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs has 186,510 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. 22,997 are held by Ifrah. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). World Asset reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “February 2019 Options Now Available For Symantec (SYMC) – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Jobs Report, Fed’s Powell Help Boost S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Symantec Stock Dropped 13% Today – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Open Letter To CEO Of Symantec: Please Don’t Sell Out LifeLock To Private Equity; Also, Looking Into Next Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 100,000 shares to 900,322 shares, valued at $55.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17,624 shares to 226,740 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Cominc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. C Worldwide Group Inc A S holds 7.84% or 2.15M shares. Moreover, Nomura has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 9,156 are owned by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management. Palladium Partners Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.56% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Management LP stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 46 shares. Veritas Mgmt Llp holds 10.24% or 389,345 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 178,771 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management invested in 254 shares. Coldstream Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 96,934 shares. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada stated it has 19,810 shares. Endurance Wealth Management has 62,037 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 2,183 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 25.37 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher: Steady Performance Comes At A Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Thermo Fisher got $855K to create 100 jobs in Tewksbury that never materialized – Boston Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.