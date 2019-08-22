As Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined, Starboard Value LP Increased Holding by $252.98 Million; Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Position by $484,328 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 1,264 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 357,684 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 10/05/2018 – Symantec tanks after it says internal probe may delay annual report; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 1,177 shares to 152,289 shares, valued at $43.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 100 shares. Brown Advisory reported 86,114 shares stake. Department Mb Bankshares N A reported 40 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 2,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. St James Investment Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 1 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 15,162 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 11,395 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn, a California-based fund reported 289,591 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Citigroup reported 7,946 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 86,359 shares. Cls Invs holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Dubuque Comml Bank owns 1.22% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 287,538 shares.

