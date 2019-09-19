As Symantec (SYMC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Federated Investors Stake in Packaging Amer (PKG) Has Lowered by $1.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 89.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 10,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1,209 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115,000, down from 11,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 616,888 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 5.11 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80M for 13.70 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 95,677 shares to 102,939 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 15,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects holds 11 shares. 48,405 were accumulated by Rockshelter Management Lc. Numerixs Technology has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,719 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 36,017 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 43,635 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 2,100 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 103,934 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Old State Bank In reported 30,538 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Twin Cap Mngmt Inc owns 5,450 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foster And Motley holds 0.05% or 3,726 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 420 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 820,654 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs stated it has 2,733 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec (SYMC) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Medtronic Public, Symantec, Target, OUTFRONT Media and Atkore International Group – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: SYMC, OTEL – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q1 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.