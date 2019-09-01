As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Boosted Position by $252.98 Million; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Upped Its Stake by $1.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Zamansky LLC Investigates Symantec (SYMC) and its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Symantec is on pace for its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join the World’s Leading Al Powered Risk lnference Pioneer; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 78.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 30,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 70,095 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 39,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Bears and Bulls Have Both Won â€” Now What? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Symantec (SYMC) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Symantec Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

