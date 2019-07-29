As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Starboard Value LP Boosted by $252.98 Million Its Stake; As Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Share Value Declined, Holder Mrj Capital Has Cut Stake by $369,600

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,340 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 53,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 632,116 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 2.35M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Symantec Launches Initiative to Help Provide Security and Identity Theft Protection for Foster Youth; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CrowdStrike Has A Successful IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : C, TEVA, MSFT, GE, BAC, CPE, NOK, SYMC, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, CRZO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Assetmark Inc reported 3,676 shares. 2.71 million were reported by Fil Ltd. Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moody Retail Bank Division has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 66,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 243,911 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 27,947 shares. 482,245 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank. Bonness Enterprises accumulated 51,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Asset Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 123,148 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Kapuria Samir also sold $1.05M worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton owns 214 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manchester Lc owns 107 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,150 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,772 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. 28,006 are held by Legacy Cap Ptnrs. Nordea Investment Ab holds 462,438 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 178,283 were accumulated by Deprince Race Zollo Inc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 147,650 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brookmont Capital owns 17,005 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.01% or 501 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 532,349 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 58,745 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 26,447 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05B for 7.42 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.