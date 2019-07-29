As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.22 Million; As Starbucks Com (SBUX) Shares Rose, Holder Girard Partners LTD Has Decreased Position

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 5,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,907 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 65,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 10.98M shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 5.80 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 22/03/2018 – Cryptojacking Skyrockets to the Top of the Attacker Toolkit, Signaling Massive Threat to Cyber and Personal Security; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,992 shares to 30,532 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.