As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Lonestar Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.22 Million; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased by $991,016 Its Holding

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 9,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 24,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 34,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.22. About 168,045 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.53. About 4.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 20/04/2018 – DJ Symantec Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYMC); 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 6,977 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Co reported 11,379 shares stake. 131,756 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Price T Rowe Md invested in 726,422 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First LP reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Com reported 0.03% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Blackrock holds 3.74 million shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Btim reported 374,609 shares. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Colony Gp Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Franklin Res holds 809,915 shares. 15,527 were accumulated by Twin Tree Management Lp.

