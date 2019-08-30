As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Increased Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, First American Bank Has Lowered Position

First American Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 10,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 187,449 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.61M, down from 198,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $207.78. About 9.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 1.56M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 567,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,438 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser reported 200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 57,991 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Starboard Value Limited Partnership invested 20.22% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 232,163 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.23M shares. Axa invested in 0.2% or 2.25M shares. Fund Management Sa holds 597,709 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 44 are held by San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 24,447 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3,676 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 2.96 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.35% or 1.07 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.08% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 18,890 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 3.22% or 148,962 shares. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.61% or 52,500 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 359,039 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 4.62 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hendershot Invs has 3.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kingfisher Ltd Co holds 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,692 shares. 2,925 were accumulated by Gluskin Sheff And Assocs. 10,127 are held by Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Co. Ami Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,899 shares. 5,467 are owned by Madrona Services Ltd Liability Co. Sunbelt Incorporated holds 27,221 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has 143,993 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,596 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 1.22% or 1.37M shares.