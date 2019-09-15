As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $3.93 Million

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 29,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 101,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70M, up from 72,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 22/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $145.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 42,419 shares to 70,281 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77M for 19.11 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.