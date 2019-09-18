As Symantec (SYMC) Share Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Has Raised Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Trimmed by $381,079 Its Position

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 20,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 69,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 48,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 1.30 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT SAYS ON MARCH 8 CO, UNIT ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AND RELEASE OF CLAIMS WITH SYMANTEC CORP – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Information; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, down from 44,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.66. About 518,114 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

