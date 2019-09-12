As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Starboard Value LP Has Increased Stake; Ajo LP Cut Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Position by $4.73 Million as Valuation Declined

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy (PBF) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 152,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.60M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 1.82 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 6.08M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: GUIDANCE MAY CHANGE BASED ON OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP EPS $1.50 – $1.65; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.03% or 82,681 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 28,919 shares. 88,166 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vanguard Gru reported 66.42 million shares stake. California-based Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 572 were reported by Kistler. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 2.93M shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 598,360 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 283,553 shares.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145,000 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $78.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 95,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $96.07M for 7.52 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 17,071 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 894,728 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 22,525 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard has 10.61 million shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 17,321 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 18,371 shares in its portfolio. 194,970 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The. Sir Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 569,030 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 45,700 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.04% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7.30M shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Caxton LP reported 48,933 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 195,634 shares to 550,321 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley (W R) Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 17,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer (NYSE:PKI).