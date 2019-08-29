As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Starboard Value LP Has Increased Its Holding by $252.98 Million; Regions Financial Has Boosted Its Bristol (BMY) Position by $1.66 Million; Valuation Declined

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 35,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 756,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.11M, up from 721,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 8.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 2.23 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ REV $1.23B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 15/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 54,134 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $238.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,948 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited accumulated 41,113 shares. -based Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has invested 2.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Investment invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 108,803 shares. Indiana Tru Inv owns 13,887 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Accredited reported 17,022 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.18% or 470,517 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Park Oh reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 756,786 are held by Regions. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce Limited invested in 0.09% or 114,938 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

