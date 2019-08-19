As Symantec (SYMC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position by $3.85 Million; Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Pg&E Crop (PCG) Holding by $657,611

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 23.67% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 41.18 million shares traded or 470.79% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 6.13M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Antici; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bankers, Investors Look to Salvage Broadcom (AVGO)/Symantec (SYMC) Deal – Sources – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Symantec: Moving On – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Symantec Stock Popped 11.5% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “As Wildfire Season Progresses, Contact Information Needed from About 150000 Customers – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

