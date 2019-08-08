As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Tobam Trimmed by $7.82 Million Its Stake; Kames Capital Plc Has Lifted Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Position by $2.21 Million

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 717,716 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.32M, up from 701,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 3.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Tobam decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 355,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.34M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock increased 12.30% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 46.94% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 Rev $4.760B-$4.90B; 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors E; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 69,795 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 20,987 shares. 605,347 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 507,867 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 2.43 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 127,036 shares stake. Northern holds 7.04 million shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested in 44 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 155 shares. 594 are owned by Parkside Bancshares And Trust. Proshare Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 613,071 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 955,869 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 173,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. also sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 54,339 shares to 71,012 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) by 6,520 shares to 423,007 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raven Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 39,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,896 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport accumulated 21,072 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors owns 54,765 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ltd Com Ny holds 110,189 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 5,744 shares. Fairfield Bush Communications stated it has 42,630 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. S R Schill And Assoc reported 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 105,502 shares. Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi holds 121,709 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Loeb Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Co holds 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 51,799 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

