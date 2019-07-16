As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Boosted Stake; Akre Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Carmax (KMX) by $20.76 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 162,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,191 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.68% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 43.63M shares traded or 388.13% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS RETAINED INDEPENDENT COUNSEL AND OTHER ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN ITS INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Symantec recoups some losses ahead of investor call to address audit; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.65

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 942,737 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested in 73,536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 88,258 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bogle Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 1.14% or 645,283 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 48,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 60,099 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 10.08 million shares. Sei Invests Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 55,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.96 million shares. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Com accumulated 76,425 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt owns 29,464 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 123,626 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 104,431 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 105,343 shares to 351,767 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 31,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,150 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. 18,321 shares were sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L., worth $422,327 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 2,582 shares in its portfolio. 474 were accumulated by Tci Wealth. 18,514 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.28% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 49,163 were reported by Amp Limited. Dodge Cox stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mar Vista Invest Prns reported 1.68% stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 2,514 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 1,468 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 12,918 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 249,734 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 528,767 shares.

