As Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined, Cibc World Markets Trimmed Position by $45.94 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Increased Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $145.74. About 2.45M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 2.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 1.03 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH A FORMER EMPLOYEE’S CONCERNS REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES INCLUDE COMMENTARY ON HISTORICAL FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 23/05/2018 – Symantec’s Woes Could Be Carbon Black’s Blessing as Ratings Loom; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 75,327 shares to 118,103 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 364,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 758,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.71M for 26.19 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.47 million activity. $1.05 million worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Kapuria Samir.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.29% or 6.33M shares in its portfolio. 449,800 are held by Petrus Tru Comm Lta. 207,432 were accumulated by Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 64,634 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 497,526 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 2.51 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 19,323 shares. 25,783 are owned by Bbt Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 94,969 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 153 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 58,995 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 412 shares. Hartford Investment reported 69,795 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,235 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications Ltd Com. Moreover, Chem National Bank has 1.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,431 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 188,484 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Spirit Of America Management Ny has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,200 shares. 11,160 are owned by Cadence Bancorp Na. Quantum Capital Mgmt owns 3,583 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mgmt stated it has 47,918 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 2.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Inv Ltd accumulated 35,349 shares. Moreover, Ckw Gp has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hemenway Tru Com Lc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 107,954 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 217,485 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A holds 5,117 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.