As Symantec (SYMC) Market Valuation Declined, Starboard Value LP Raised Its Stake; Mangrove Partners Raised Green Plains (GPRE) Position by $17.00 Million; Share Value Declined

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 73.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.13M, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 681,140 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 18/05/2018 – Green Plains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Green Plains Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 Oil and corn tout dueling studies on future of U.S. biofuel program; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 07/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANCES FOR E-15 WAIVER; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SAYS IT’S RECEIVING `INBOUND CALLS’ FOR ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Plains Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRE); 13/03/2018 – Luzich Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in Green Plains; 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS SEES HIGHER LIKELIHOOD OF HIGHER ETHANOL FORMULA

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 5.02 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC’S INVESTOR BRIEFING CALL AT 4:30PM ET; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO HOST A CALL TO PROVIDE MORE INFO ON INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ENTERPRISE BUSINESS SHOULD HAVE TOP LINE REVENUE GROWTH OF HIGH SINGLE TO LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT IN FY 2020-CFO, CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 2,361 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 9,219 shares. Taconic Cap Advisors LP stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 230,885 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.18% or 320,000 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 252,663 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.82 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 109,026 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.03% or 179,797 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 257,400 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 100,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 95,851 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $219.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 32,200 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 62,238 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fin Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 51,765 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, New York-based fund reported 14,217 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 29,293 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 30,265 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 36,863 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Management Ltd Co owns 41,368 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 27,844 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 86,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 73,543 shares.