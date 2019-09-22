As Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Shares Rose, Mackay Shields Has Upped Its Stake by $319,275; As Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Palestra Capital Management Boosted by $25.79 Million Its Position

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 87,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 501,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.73M, up from 413,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 20,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $572,000, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 188,384 shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 28C; 16/04/2018 – Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.57, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold SYKE shares while 60 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.18% more from 37.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns has 0.05% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Zebra Mgmt Ltd owns 25,550 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Blackrock has 5.91 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Co has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). 623,213 were reported by Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) or 530,069 shares. Bailard Inc reported 0.03% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). 27,406 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.86M shares to 798,845 shares, valued at $12.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 579,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,648 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 763,300 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $134.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 306,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 903,580 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

