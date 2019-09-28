As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Value Declined, Spindletop Capital Cut Its Position by $784,000; Adelante Capital Management Stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) Has Cut by $4.19 Million

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 72,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.28 million, down from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 524,586 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 39,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 793,943 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.24 million, down from 833,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 611,843 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Serv accumulated 2,562 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 372,475 shares. 69 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 15,319 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 156,170 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 6 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Sumitomo Life Company owns 5,581 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 1,775 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 8,382 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Hightower Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cibc Asset Management holds 4,898 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,750 were accumulated by Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.25M for 10.25 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 327,192 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Co reported 10,205 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 20,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Investment Svcs Inc owns 2,720 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 60,119 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 1.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Management Us Inc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 958,663 shares. 5,421 were reported by Balyasny Asset Lc. Axa owns 0.14% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 337,340 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 25,123 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 0.05% or 6,731 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ftb Advisors accumulated 124 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $42.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 222,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

