As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Declined, Endeavour Capital Advisors Trimmed Position; Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 634,291 shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 32,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 42,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.51 million, down from 75,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 441,473 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 705,718 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 32,840 shares to 289,046 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 27,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 786,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.97 EPS, down 2.55% or $0.13 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $256.26 million for 9.64 P/E if the $4.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

