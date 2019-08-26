As Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Shares Declined, Winslow Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $324,342; Blackrock Has Upped Holding in Scansource (SCSC) by $6.47 Million

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 184,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 4.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.30 million, up from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 246,840 shares traded or 86.74% up from the average. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). First Mercantile Com invested in 2,085 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 15,942 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 457,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Associate holds 0.53% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 9,500 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Co holds 759 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Tower Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 24,700 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 307,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,451 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.16% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 8,254 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd holds 0.11% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 6,218 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 65,000 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $122,760 activity.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 36,064 shares to 182,235 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 1.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.27M shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Numerixs Invest Techs invested 0.06% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 17,279 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Company reported 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,767 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 2,265 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 40,640 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,508 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 150 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prns Ltd has 0.08% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 9,475 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 641,927 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 7,773 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 244,268 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 21 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Ltd.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares to 98,473 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings In.