As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Market Value Declined, Capital Management Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $388,500; As Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Stock Price Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $206.36. About 628,758 shares traded or 22.72% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.84M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 2,214 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares were bought by Clendening John S, worth $199,007.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.