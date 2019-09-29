As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Market Valuation Declined, Davis Capital Partners Upped by $5.60 Million Its Stake; Van Berkom & Associates Boosted Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stake by $1.05 Million

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.92M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 524,586 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 24,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 52,422 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, up from 27,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 821,435 shares traded or 57.69% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 7,621 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $94.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Noah Holdings Provides Updates on Status of Certain Credit Funds Managed by Shanghai Gopher Asset Management – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy to Ride Chinaâ€™s Emerging Wealth – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 362,753 shares to 137,247 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 11 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SVB Financial Group to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SVB Financial Group (SIVB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

