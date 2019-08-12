As Surmodics (SRDX) Shares Declined, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $595,335; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Boosted by $305,815 Its Holding

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 9,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 25,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 7.60M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 20/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner: sob story

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 13,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $582.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 6,719 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics: Timothy J. Arens, VP of Corporate Development and Strategy, to Serve as Interim CFO; 17/04/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Loss/Shr 20c-Loss 35c Vs. Previous Guidance of Loss/Shr 45c-Loss 70c; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q Adj EPS 15c

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SurModics (SRDX) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Haemonetics (HAE) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PRGO or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank owns 24,400 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 35,478 shares. Principal Grp owns 115,323 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0% or 13,234 shares. 7,316 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 9,154 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Rbf Limited Liability reported 10,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 19,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc stated it has 21,292 shares. 258,210 were reported by Acadian Asset Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 107,090 shares.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,076 shares to 45,452 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 70,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 164,133 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Tcw Gru reported 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate Advsr accumulated 0.58% or 314,962 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 92,969 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 72,585 shares. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Colonial Trust Advsrs has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,318 shares. Moreover, First Natl Bancorporation Commerce Of Newtown has 0.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 83,420 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company reported 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). City Holdings Com has 134,462 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.53% or 229,954 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 71,697 shares. 496,187 are held by Moody Financial Bank Division.